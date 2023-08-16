Clinton High School briefly locked down after threat scare

The threat was reported on the sheriff’s office’s app, prompting a soft lockdown and an investigation.
Clinton High School, Clinton TN
Clinton High School, Clinton TN(WVLT News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinton High School was briefly placed on lockdown after a possible threat, officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The threat was reported on the sheriff’s office’s app, prompting a soft lockdown and an investigation.

“Earlier today, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a possible threat to Clinton High School, shared on social media by a former student,” officials said. “After a thorough assessment, it was determined that there was no actual threat made to any school or students.”

Sheriff Russell Barker added that the app has helped with responding to community problems.

