Court watchdog files complaint against judge who ordered ‘religious-liberty training’ for Southwest lawyers

Southwest Airlines has appealed the sanctions order and the trial victory of the fired flight...
Southwest Airlines has appealed the sanctions order and the trial victory of the fired flight attendant.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A court watchdog has filed a complaint against the federal judge who ordered “religious-liberty training” for a trio of Southwest Airlines lawyers as part of their punishment for not fully following his orders in a case involving speech about abortion.

The leader of Fix the Court says U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr’s choice of training conducted by a Christian legal-advocacy group is “strange and unprecedented.”

Fix the Court, a small, nonpartisan group known mostly for monitoring the U.S. Supreme Court, filed the judicial-misconduct petition Tuesday with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans.

The group’s executive director, Gabe Roth, took particular aim at the Dallas judge’s selection of Alliance Defending Freedom to conduct day-long training for three Southwest lawyers in a case involving a flight attendant who said she was fired for comments objecting to abortion. The conservative ADF has represented clients opposing abortion, same-sex marriages and transgender rights.

Roth said ethics training would have been fine, but the judge should not have ordered training run by any organization tied to a particular faith.

“Starr’s order sets a dangerous precedent, and he deserves sanctions himself for this awful judgment call,” he said.

The judge ordered the training after Southwest changed the language of a notice that he ordered sent to employees to explain the legal prohibition against religious discrimination.

Southwest, based in Dallas, has appealed the sanctions order and the trial victory of the fired flight attendant. A jury awarded her $5.1 million from Southwest and her union, but Starr reduced the award to about $800,000.

Former President Donald Trump nominated Starr for the bench in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor says all of Tellico Plains facing flooding
Tellico Plains water restored after flooding, schools closed Wednesday
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Former Fulton High School Coach Bob Black passed away on Monday.
East Tennessee coaching legend passes away
Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City

Latest News

This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
Pick of the week with lower temperatures AND humidity
Staying sunny with slightly warmer temperatures
The hiker was airlifted to UT Medical Center after suffering a severe illness in the Great...
Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker in the Smokies
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court