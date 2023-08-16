Defensive back room leaning on experience, depth in fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After taking Monday off, Tennessee football began the third week of preseason training camp Tuesday morning inside the Anderson Training Center before wrapping up Practice No. 11 on Haslam Field. Ongoing position battles and roster development have been the key talking points throughout the fall as the No. 12/10 Volunteers work towards the season opener against Virginia on Sept. 2 in Nashville.

In UT’s defensive back room, numerous veteran players have gained valuable, in-game reps that they will lean on this season. The Big Orange returns nine DBs from last year’s squad with starting experience, including all five starters from UT’s decisive Orange Bowl victory over No. 7 Clemson.

It's all about the DBs for the #Vols 11th practice of preseason camp. pic.twitter.com/r2yrdIZI0d — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) August 15, 2023

Assistant coach Willie Martinez met with the media on Tuesday and discussed the benefits of the depth and experience at defensive back as well as the development of the room’s young players.

“Having depth at the backend is very important, because I don’t think you can go through a whole season with just five guys playing,” Martinez said. “(Injuries) happen and this league is way too good, so the more players that have experience and have proven it on the field gives you a chance to be more consistent as a secondary.”

Martinez also weighed in on the detail-oriented approach of his veterans that will pay dividends when the season kicks off.

“Seeing the small things in practice, doing the things that matter, the fundamentals, the technique, the footwork that needs to happen on a third down or a fourth down. If you can show it consistently in the practice, then it will show up on game day. That is where the experience comes in that I was speaking earlier about.”

Tuesday’s availabilities also featured four returning players from the secondary. When asked which younger DBs have stood out so far in camp, redshirt senior Warren Burrell had praise for three freshman corners and their growth over the past two weeks.

The expectations were high for #Vols Warren Burrell a year ago, but a season-ending injury delayed those results. As he works his way back, he's confident he'll "get the results I want." pic.twitter.com/wbU0QhS1Jf — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) August 15, 2023

“This is one of those situations where it’s hard to pick one. These young guys came in ready to play. These guys, you can tell they love football, you can tell they appreciate the experience, they want to be better. They want to be the best that they can be. Those guys, Rickey (Gibson III), Jordan (Matthews), Cristian (Conyer), that’s just the corners, but there is way more. Those guys who I’m going to speak to, they’ve been taking every day and growing, learning in every way possible. They’ve been trying to turn their weaknesses into strengths. They really just have been learning what it’s like to be a DB at the University of Tennessee. The standard that we’re trying to set, that we’re trying to create here, those guys are doing nothing but pushing us forward, so we appreciate them.”

The Vols will head to Neyland Stadium Wednesday morning for the second and final scrimmage of fall camp. The scrimmage is closed to media and the public, with head coach Josh Heupel scheduled to speak in a post-scrimmage press conference at approximately 11 a.m. inside the Stokely Family Media Center.

