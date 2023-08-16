East Tennessee coaching legend passes away, funeral arrangements announced

Former Fulton High School Coach Bob Black passed away on Monday.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee coach legend passed away on Monday, according to WVLT’s partner 5 Star Preps.

Former Fulton High School Coach Bob Black died at 80 years old, his family announced on social media.

“My Dad, Our Hero, Coach Bob Black entered into The Gates of Heaven this afternoon,” wrote Kelley Black Seymour. “Today he has been made brand new in his Heavenly Home. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers.”

Bob Black had over 50 years of service at Fulton High School. His legacy continued when his son, Rob Black, also coached at Fulton.

Previous Coverage: Fulton coaching icon stepping down after 11 seasons

He began coaching at Carson-Newman University in 1965. He started as an assistant coach and only served as head coach at Fulton for 1969 and 1970.

However, his impact still made its mark. Bob Black was inducted into the TSSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at the Fulton High School auditorium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by the funeral service.

Family will then matt at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday for a 1 p.m. graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery.

