Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 people have now lost their lives in Hawaii as hundreds more were left with nothing but rubble in the aftermath of the fires.

Among those who lost their home and most of their belongings is East Tennessee native Cody Blanc, who graduated from Central High School and went on to play football at the University of Tennessee from 2012 to 2015.

“As soon as I got done with school I jumped on the first flight I could after graduating and the more time you spend in Hawaii the harder it is to leave,” said Blanc.

The beauty of the island drew Blanc to call Hawaii home long-term as he’s been working at a jet ski company for the last eight years.

Already spotting other fires around the island, Blanc knew it would be a challenge to control the flames and started growing more concerned for his safety and the safety of others.

“We haven’t had much rain this summer. Lahaina has a lot of old plantation-style buildings which are all nothing but wood and basically small tin-like structures and it’s like a matchbox waiting to go,” said Blanc.

He compared the ensuing fires to a bomb going off, recalling the sounds of exploding propane tanks and cars while watching his own neighborhood burn to the ground.

Blanc was able to put a few smaller belongings and some clothes in his car and drive away before the fires reached his home.

“I walked around the property for 10 minutes and drove around town and it’s hard to see,” said Blanc.

The VFL was unharmed and staying with his family in Knoxville for the time being.

His advice to those who want to help is to not cancel their future Hawaii trips so that tourism dollars can continue to help locals, but also avoiding the directly impacted areas for a while so they can recover.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.