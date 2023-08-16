Madisonville woman finds car in the woods after being carried away by storm

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the early hours on Tuesday morning, Dianne Simpson could only watch through her window as severe weather impacted her home in Monroe County.

When she went to look outside just after 2:00 a.m., she noticed her car was missing and believed it had been stolen so she called 911.

Dispatch asked her if the car had floated away due to the storms which is when the Madisonville woman went outside to check.

“And sure enough, it’s back here in the woods,” said Simpson.

According to Simpson, she estimates her car was carried about a quarter mile away from her home before it came to rest in the woods where she was able to finally spot the 2014 Jeep Compass.

“The headlights, you could see the headlights towards me, and another storm came through and more water came through, and it turned the vehicle so where you see now, and a tree stopped it,” said Simpson.

The car is likely totaled from the impact it had on the trees and the damage it took from the water, according to Simpson, who is now without a car while insurance evaluates the situation.

“I started crying because I’ve only had the car for a year, and it’s heartbreaking,” said Simpson.

Simpson’s Jeep is still lodged in the woods behind her home where she can see it every day. She said it will take a few days before the ground dries up enough for insurance adjusters will be able to assess the damages and help get the car out.

