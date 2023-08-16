One Knoxville Sporting Club declares Lexington ‘Knoxville’s little brother’

The team made the proclamation Wednesday in Market Square, offering notable insight into how the two cities stack up against each other.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox SC is coming for Lexington in their latest announcement, officially declaring the Kentucky city as “Knoxville’s little brother.”

One Knox’s logic is simple; Knoxville was founded first, it’s bigger and it lacks “little brother energy.” The team made the proclamation Wednesday, offering notable insight into how the two cities stack up against each other.

Founding date? Knoxville’s got Lexington beat; 1791 to 1831. Market size? Another win for Knoxville, beating out Lexington 907,968 to 517,916. Don’t get One Knox started on sports records, either.

One Knox is calling out Lexington’s college football championship record (zero) and even their stadium name. Of course, One Knox is also making it clear who’s ahead in the Barrel Brawl; One Knox up 3-2.

One Knox and Lexington face off again Friday at 7:30 p.m.

