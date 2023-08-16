Pick of the week with lower temperatures AND humidity

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks how long temperatures stay below average.
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity continues to drop today, but today is also the coolest, sunny day making it our pick of the week! We do have a mostly dry stretch, but the afternoons heat back up soon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have more room to cool down, thanks to lower humidity. It’s already milder this morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Knoxville starts the day around 64 degrees. Some fog, with pockets of limited visibility, is developing this morning.

Wednesday is mostly sunny, with lower humidity and a below average high. We’re only topping out at 82 degrees in the Valley, which is 6 degrees below average for Knoxville. Basically, as the mildest day of the week, it’s clear why it’s our “pick of the week!”

Tonight stays mostly clear, so patches of fog develop again. We’ll be a little cooler by Wednesday morning, with a drop to around 62 degrees in Knoxville, and more mid to upper 50s outline the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Morning temperatures stay below average through the weekend, but the afternoons heat back up sooner!

Highs are back in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday, We’ll have slightly higher humidity Friday, which can create a stray shower, mainly in our mountains.

This weekend heats back to up to around 90 degrees, but at least the humidity isn’t bad so the mornings are still just below average.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heating builds into the low to mid 90s, which is more of a typical August weather pattern though in East Tennessee. We are seeing a weak front to bring spotty rain to our area next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

