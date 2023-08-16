Staying sunny with slightly warmer temperatures

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the heat and humidity return this weekend.
Pick of the week with lower temperatures AND humidity
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mild temperatures and sunshine continues over the next few days. Enjoy it before the heat and humidity crank right back up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly clear skies continue tonight and with the lower humidity, that allows us to drop to 62 by Thursday morning. Areas surrounding the valley could drop into the upper 50s.

Highs are back near 86 degrees Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We are slowly warming up, but staying below average heading into the end of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

The mostly sunny skies continue Friday with a few passing clouds. A stray shower cannot be ruled out as a weak cold front moves through. Highs are near 85 degrees.

This weekend heats back to up to around 90 degrees, but at least the humidity isn’t bad so the mornings are still just below average.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heating builds into the low to mid-90s, which is more of a typical August weather pattern though in East Tennessee. We are seeing a weak front to bring spotty rain to our area next Tuesday.

