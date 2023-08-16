Taste of Blount food competition returns in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taste of Blount, a collection of food favorites from local restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocers, returns to the Theater in the Park in Maryville for its 21st year on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Culinary judges will present the “Culinary Excellence Awards” based on one item from each vendor. A dedicated food truck area will be returning for the fifth year, offering more vendor choices for those in attendance.

Tickets for the event are priced at $35 and are available online here.

Ticket holders will have many categories to vote for including their favorite appetizer, beverage, sandwich and main course to name a few.

A beer tent, courtesy of Cherokee Distributing, is also planned for those who are 21 and over.

For more information on the Taste of Blount, click here.

