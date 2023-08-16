Taste of Blount food competition returns in September

Top Blount County restaurants and food trucks to offer samples to guests
Top Blount County restaurants and food trucks to offer samples to guests
Top Blount County restaurants and food trucks to offer samples to guests(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taste of Blount, a collection of food favorites from local restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocers, returns to the Theater in the Park in Maryville for its 21st year on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Culinary judges will present the “Culinary Excellence Awards” based on one item from each vendor. A dedicated food truck area will be returning for the fifth year, offering more vendor choices for those in attendance.

Tickets for the event are priced at $35 and are available online here.

Ticket holders will have many categories to vote for including their favorite appetizer, beverage, sandwich and main course to name a few.

A beer tent, courtesy of Cherokee Distributing, is also planned for those who are 21 and over.

For more information on the Taste of Blount, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor says all of Tellico Plains facing flooding
Tellico Plains water restored after flooding, schools closed Wednesday
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Former Fulton High School Coach Bob Black passed away on Monday.
East Tennessee coaching legend passes away
Four arrests made by KPD in Marble City drug operation
Knoxville police make multiple arrests after drug sale complaints in Marble City

Latest News

Pick of the week with lower temperatures AND humidity
Pick of the week with lower temperatures AND humidity
Coach Heupel Speaks on Camp Developments
Coach Heupel Speaks on Camp Developments
Clinton High School, Clinton TN
Clinton High School briefly locked down after threat scare
Your headlines from 8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tellico Plains update, missing Sevier...
Catch Up Quick