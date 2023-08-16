Teen murdered over 40 years ago identified by TBI, killer remains at large

The TBI says this is the latest result in its Unidentified Human Remains Initiative.
The TBI says this is the latest result in its Unidentified Human Remains Initiative.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager’s skeletal remains were found in the early 1980s in Cheatham County and now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified her as they continue to search for her killer.

The TBI says on Oct. 21, 1981, the girl’s remains were found at a county landfill in Ashland City.

Agents submitted a sample of the remains to Othram Inc. and they were able to identify her as Linda Sue Karnes.

Previous Coverage:
Woman identified in cold case nearly 4 decades later, TBI searching for suspect(s)

“Linda was originally from Cleveland, Ohio, but grew up in Cunningham, Tennessee. Prior to her death, she spent time in the Montgomery County Girls Home in Clarksville,” the TBI said.

The TBI is hoping the public can provide information that may help solve her murder.

“If you have information about this homicide, specifically any knowledge about individuals Linda may have been with before her death, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND,” the TBI said.

Be sure to click here for the full story from the TBI on how they were able to help identify this girl’s remains.

More than 40 years after her remains were found in Cheatham County, Linda Sue Karnes has been identified. This is the...

Posted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
City of Knoxville officials are looking to secure $20 million from the state to go towards the...
‘Worse before it gets better’ | State officials debate new Knoxville bridge versus mental health, homeless infrastructure
Cheryl L. Bodily, 34, was indicted Aug. 9 on first-degree murder charges and two counts of...
Rutherford County woman indicted in death of child
Dianne Simpson recalls looking out the window to watch the storms and not seeing her car where...
Madisonville woman finds car in the woods after being carried away by storm
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks stray rain Friday and a heat wave ahead.
Limited rain chances and gradually heating back up after today
One person and a dog were found dead after a house fire on Dodson Avenue on Thursday morning.
Deadly house fire on Dodson Avenue
Rendering of the Crayola Experience attraction coming to Pigeon Forge
Crayola to paint the town of Pigeon Forge
Your headlines from 8/17 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly East Knoville house fire,...
Catch Up Quick
KFD has fire under control
Person, dog die in Knoxville house fire, fire department says