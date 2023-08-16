Tennesseans weigh in on public safety ahead of special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Days ahead of Gov. Bill Lee’s special session, thousands of Tennesseans have submitted public comments expressing their thoughts on the possibility of red flag laws in the state.

On Aug. 21, the General Assembly will consider and act upon a slew of legislation regarding mental health resources, school safety plans, and policies during the highly-anticipated special session. Gov. Lee said he will present legislative and budget priorities during the session.

Previous Coverage Date set for Tennessee legislative special session on public safety

To date, more than 20,000 Tennesseans submitted public comments, and the number is expected to grow as the form will remain open throughout the special session’s entirety.

Some of the public comments include:

“With regards to any ‘red flag’ action, I strongly believe that any and all actions must require a court order before infringing on an American Citizen’s rights”

“As a mother of two elementary-aged children and a wife of a public school teacher, I am absolutely begging you on hands and knees to take actions that will prevent the actions of March 27th ever happening again in our state. We are proud gun owners, but I am 100% for any type of red flag laws that will take the guns out of hands/prevent the sale of guns to people who are struggling with mental health and are a danger to themselves and others.”

“I’ve owned firearms for almost 20 years. I believe in our constitutional right to bear arms, it’s what differentiates us from the rest of the world. As firearms owners, we have a very big responsibility that comes with that right. I believe that current TN gun laws are too lax and allow people to obtain firearms that have no business in doing so. It creates harm to society and has no purpose other than killing and injury.”

“I am a high school student and every day I walk into school unsure if I will walk out. I want to feel safe in the building where I go to learn, where I spend 7 hours of my day. I don’t want go into lockdown because a school nearby was shot up. I don’t think want to jump every time a loud noise is made and relate with my friends about how we thought it was a gunshot.”

The public safety special session is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.

