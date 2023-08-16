Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the afternoon of Aug. 15, the Tennessee Army National Guard (TNARNG) conducted an emergency air rescue mission to save a hiker suffering a severe illness in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

With the assistance from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), TNARNG assembled a flight crew from McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base to rescue the hiker in a local remote area of the park about a mile and a half west of Clingmans Dome, a release from the National Guard said.

The air crew located the hiker and park rangers administered first aid. The hiker was then airlifted to UT Medical Center where medical personnel rushed them into the emergency room, officials added.

