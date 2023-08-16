Toddler in critical condition after shooting in Bordeaux, police say

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Mayer Lane at about 1:45 p.m. according to dispatch.
The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Mayer Lane at about 1:45 p.m. according to dispatch.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the chest with a handgun inside a Bordeaux home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Mayer Lane at about 1:45 p.m. according to police. Police said the toddler, transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in critical condition, was “alert” at last check.

The girl was home with her father at the time of the shooting and police said he’s been cooperative. No charges have been filed at this time. MNPD said they don’t know the circumstances that led to the shooting, but detectives are investigating.

WSMV4 has a crew at the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor says all of Tellico Plains facing flooding
Tellico Plains water restored after flooding, schools closed Wednesday
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Former Fulton High School Coach Bob Black passed away on Monday.
East Tennessee coaching legend passes away, funeral arrangements announced
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

An arrest was made following a deadly shooting at Bebo’s Cafe in May, according to officials...
Wanted man arrested in connection to Bebo’s Cafe murder
Ben tracks an inbound heat wave
Staying sunny with slightly warmer temperatures
Despite recurring issues, TWRA can't require bear-proof dumpsters.
‘Bears are looking for one thing, and that’s food’ | Trash issues cause bear cub death, TWRA says
Food truck gets as hot as 115 degrees inside on some warm days.
Truckin’ in the heat | How one man manages working in a food truck at 115 degrees
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires