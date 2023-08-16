Toddler in critical condition after shooting in Bordeaux, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the chest with a handgun inside a Bordeaux home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Mayer Lane at about 1:45 p.m. according to police. Police said the toddler, transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in critical condition, was “alert” at last check.

The girl was home with her father at the time of the shooting and police said he’s been cooperative. No charges have been filed at this time. MNPD said they don’t know the circumstances that led to the shooting, but detectives are investigating.

