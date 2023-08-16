Truckin’ in the heat | How one man manages working in a food truck at 115 degrees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For those who work in restaurant kitchens, and especially food trucks, these past few weeks have been relentless in terms of heat.

Jake Johnson is the co-owner of Patriot Wood Fired Pizza in Jefferson City. Since 2018 he and his wife have been making pizza from scratch out of their food truck. After moving from Florida, the two said they are used to the heat, but nothing could prepare them for the type of heat they experience in their food truck.

“It’s a little warm over here. It’s about 620 degrees, we cook at about 650. If you go to the top of the oven, it’s close to a thousand degrees right there,” said Johnson.

The truck doesn’t have air conditioning because he said he can’t really have it considering they have to have ventilation because of the smoke inside the truck.

“Yeah, it’s been a grind, but it’s definitely turned into a passion for sure. I love it. I love going to work every day, less days when it’s hot, but I still enjoy being there,” said Johnson.

To cook the pizza the way Johnson likes it, he said it has to be a certain temperature. Even on colder days, the temperatures inside the food truck can get as high as 115 degrees.

“We have to work year-round because if we’re not working we’re not making money so, I actually stand like two feet away from the oven all day long making pizzas so I think it was four years ago I ended up in an ambulance going to the hospital from heat stroke,” said Johnson.

With July being one of the hotter months of the year and August just getting warmer, for he and his wife’s safety, they have had to close early impacting their business.

“It’s a hard decision to make and people get upset if they drive all the way to where you are and you’re not there, we use social media to try and let people know that we’re shutting down early for the day. Most people understand but you know I hate doing it but I get a family so we have to stick around for them,” Johnson said.

On Wednesdays Johnson parks the truck at the old city hall building, the same building they will be moving into to finally have a restaurant.

He told me it’s bittersweet spending his last summer in the truck, but he’s excited to escape the heat.

“We’re going to be in the three-garage base here behind us where they use to keep the fire trucks so that’s kind of cool the fire and what we do,” said Johnson.

