‘We need to take care of our veterans’ | KCDC breaks ground on supportive housing for veterans

Knoxville’s Community Development Center expects $15 million development to be done in 16 months
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation partnered with various businesses, community leaders and residents have officially broke ground on a brand new 32-unit permanent housing development for veterans.

The new building, known as Liberty Place, will be a place for veterans to live as well as get the support from the Veteran’s Affairs that they need to help with life after serving.

“This facility is specific to veterans, but through that partnership with the department of veterans affairs and with HUD, the case management that comes with it, called the VASH program, The Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing Program. There will be onsite case management that’s provided here,” said KCDC CEO & Executive Director Ben Bentley.

The VA will have offices onsite to offer case management services to residents that includes medical services as well as community resources.

The project in total will cost $15 million and is being funded with $2 million in federal funds, $500,000 in affordable housing funds from the City of Knoxville; $7.1 million in tax credits from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency; $1 million from the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program; and land donated by Knox County. Wells Fargo is providing construction and permanent debt. First Horizon Bank is providing tax credit equity.

“Keep going. You know we need to identify properties and we need donations for these types of things. Quite frankly we need more emphasis at our state, federal and local levels because its kind of a daunting task. We need to take care of our veterans, one hundred percent,” Congressman Tim Burchett said. “Right now we’re doing a pretty poor job of it. This is just a start.”

Liberty Place will be the KCDC’s first ever veteran specific housing unit and will provide one-bedroom fully furnished units for veterans who are already homeless or are in danger of becoming homeless.

