Weigel’s giving away soda for Squirrel White touchdowns through ‘23 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans can get a free six-pack of any Coca-Cola product every time Vols receiver Squirrel White scores a touchdown this season, thanks to a name, image and likeness deal between the player and Weigel’s.

White was impressive in Tennessee’s Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson, scoring a touchdown and racking up 108 yards.

All right Vol fans... we're ready to go broke. All season long, when #10 Squirrel White scores a TD, stop by any Weigel's the next day for a FREE six pack of any Coca Cola product! You must have a registered MyWeigel's rewards account. #squirrelteamsix #seismas pic.twitter.com/O9kqI5Xt40 — Weigel's (@weigelsstores) August 15, 2023

The only requirement for fans is that they’re a part of Weigel’s MyWeigel’s reward program. Full details of the deal haven’t been released, but the convenience store chain did say that it’s the largest giveaway they’ve done to date.

