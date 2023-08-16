Weigel’s giving away soda for Squirrel White touchdowns through ‘23 season

The only requirement for fans is that they’re a part of Weigel’s MyWeigel’s reward program.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans can get a free six-pack of any Coca-Cola product every time Vols receiver Squirrel White scores a touchdown this season, thanks to a name, image and likeness deal between the player and Weigel’s.

White was impressive in Tennessee’s Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson, scoring a touchdown and racking up 108 yards.

The only requirement for fans is that they’re a part of Weigel’s MyWeigel’s reward program. Full details of the deal haven’t been released, but the convenience store chain did say that it’s the largest giveaway they’ve done to date.

