‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together

Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A sister and her two brothers got to celebrate a milestone birthday together while also completing their travel goal.

KFYR reports that the Bendalin triplets — Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob — set a goal of seeing 50 states before their 25th birthday.

And after a weekend visit to North Dakota, their goal was complete.

Madeleine Bendalin said they visited North Dakota with 14 of their closest friends to celebrate their 50th state visit and their birthday as a group.

“It’s a nice way for us all to be together,” said Anna Epstein, a family friend.

The Bendalin triplets brought with them a few party favors for the group celebration along with matching hats.

“They [the hats] say the final frontier because it’s our last state,” Jacob Bendalin said.

Cameron Bendalin added, “It’s definitely been an amazing experience. The locals love talking with us, and we love meeting new people. It’s been great.”

The triplets said they caught the travel bug at a young age.

“We grew up in a road trip family,” Jacob Bendalin said.

They’ve traveled to multiple states together along with their parents. But taking this 50th trip together made it a little extra special.

“It’s definitely been an adventure all throughout our lives,” Cameron Bendalin said. “Sharing this experience has been one of a kind.”

Now that the triplets have checked off their 50-state goal they’re starting a new travel goal to visit all of the country’s national parks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

