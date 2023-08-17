Beautiful weekend to Find Your Fun with the family

Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Friday, August 18th:

Ijams Nature Center is hosting its Movies Under The Stars this Friday. The movie this week is Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting around dark. There will be food trucks and the Ijams Beer Garden will be open. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! Tickets are $10 per person or $26 for a ticket four-pack.

Saturday, August 19th:

Are you wishing for Fall? Well, you can get a head start with the Fall Home and Garden Show this weekend! It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s at the Knoxville Expo Center. Admission and parking is free! You can find home improvement projects, interactive demonstrations, and exclusive offers and discounts at the show.

The Great Smoky Mountain Balloon Festival is back! There will be food vendors, craft vendors, kid activities, and of course dozens of hot air balloons! It’s Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Townsend Visitor Center. It’s $5 to get in. Kids 10 and under are free. Parking is $25 at the gate.

Also on Saturday is the International Food Festival. It’s at World’s Fair Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is only $1. There will be food from 25 different countries, performances, crafts, bounce houses, and much more!

