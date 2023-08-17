Coast Guard leads East Tennessee responder training on Knoxville’s riverside

Riverside Landing Park will be closed until 3:30 p.m. due to training.
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs(Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s no need to panic if you see a large state and local law enforcement presence near Riverside Landing Park in downtown Knoxville on Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard is leading an all-day training session for responders in the area.

The training is taking place on the Tennessee River near the park, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. KPD added that their Marine Unit and Bomb Squad will be participating in the drills.

“The training will include several scenarios to increase preparedness for law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel to respond to water-based emergencies,” KPD officials said.

The Knoxville Fire Department also confirmed that they will have crews on site for the training, which should last all day. Riverside Landing Park will be closed until 3:30 p.m.

