Deadly house fire on Dodson Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person and a dog were found dead after a house fire on Dodson Avenue on Thursday morning. The victim was found just before 4 in the morning and has not been identified yet.

The fire was first reported just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Dodson Avenue and N. Bertrand Street, when two people nearby called. The Knoxville Fire Department got the fire under control before they found the victim.

The home did not have any smoke detectors. It is a total loss. KFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

