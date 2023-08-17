Deadly house fire on Dodson Avenue

Knoxville Fire Department investigating
One person and a dog were found dead after a house fire on Dodson Avenue.
By Kathryn Fellhoelter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person and a dog were found dead after a house fire on Dodson Avenue on Thursday morning. The victim was found just before 4 in the morning and has not been identified yet.

Knoxville Fire Department is investigating.
The fire was first reported just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Dodson Avenue and N. Bertrand Street, when two people nearby called. The Knoxville Fire Department got the fire under control before they found the victim.

The home did not have any smoke detectors. It is a total loss. KFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

