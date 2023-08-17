Fulton’s Rob Black reflects on the life of his dad, legendary coach Bob Black.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 50 years Bob Black was at Fulton High School as a coach, teacher, and administrator.

On Monday, the family announced the legendary football coach had passed away.

Fulton’s football field is now named after the longtime coach, but the relationship he had with his son Rob was seen on the sidelines as Fulton took the field. For 30 years Bob and Rob Black both coached for Fulton as assistant and head coaches over time.

“A lot of people go home to their dad but I went to work with my dad so that was a pretty neat situation,” said Rob.

Together, the father and son duo would go on to win six state championships at Fulton and made an impact on the culture of the football program still seen today with the intensity in practices and game days.

“My dad laid a lot of the groundwork here and a lot of the things done here and the standards and all were just kind of his plan and how he developed things,” said Rob.

As a family reflects and mourns the loss of life, Rob looks fondly at pictures of him and his dad together and recalls memories they shared with each other every day at work.

“We just had a lot to celebrate over those years so when I look back at those pictures I can tell I was proud of my dad but I know he was proud of me as well,” said Rob.

Bob will be honored after the first quarter of Fulton’s first home game on Friday night.

