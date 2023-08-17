Isolated sprinkles Friday but the sunshine and lower humidity continue

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking more heat and humidity later in your 8-day planner.
Getting hot and humid
Getting hot and humid(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you loving these mild temperatures? We have a few more days to enjoy before the heat and humidity really start to crank up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out mostly clear, but clouds increase by the morning with a few stray showers. Temperatures start out near 66 degrees Friday morning.

We’ll see those clouds in the morning get out of here by the afternoon making for a mostly sunny day. A stray shower is possible, especially in the morning, as a weak front moves through. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The lower humidity continues with some cool mornings for the weekend. Saturday morning will start out near 60 degrees! It’s a mild day with a high near 86.

By Sunday, we’re back in the lower 90s. The sunshine continues with the humidity slowly creeping back up for the new work week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, three or more days of 90 degrees or greater is a heat wave and that’s what we’re seeing for next week! Another weak front can bring stray rain to our area from Monday to Tuesday, so it’s a hot and mostly dry stretch ahead!

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

