Knoxville invests $6 million in walkable communities

Knoxville is investing millions in improving walkable neighborhoods across the city.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Knoxville has just completed three sidewalk projects, with a fourth on the way, after investing $6 million in creating more walkable neighborhoods.

The money went towards sidewalks in four parts of the city: Atlantic Avenue in North Knoxville, Texas Avenue in Lonsdale, Lancaster Drive in South Knoxville and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in East Knoxville.

That Atlantic Avenue project was the largest of the four, creating a 3,000-foot sidewalk along the road for a total of $3.3 million. $2.1 million of that came from the state and city, while KUB invested another $1.2 million for utility upgrades.

Texas Avenue saw a $1 million investment, resulting in a new 1,300-foot sidewalk connecting two existing pedestrian routes and improving drainage. The Lancaster Drive project cost $1.5 million, also with a KUB investment, and connected South-Doyle Middle with businesses and the new Baker Creek amenities.

“Walkable neighborhoods are important,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Walking routes to schools need to be safe, and families want the option of enjoying a leisurely stroll to their favorite local stores and restaurants.”

As for the final project, Knoxvillians can expect construction to start sometime this winter. It’ll improve broken sidewalks along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, install new street-side trees and add on-street parking. The project should also improve overhead utility lines.

