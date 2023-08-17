KUB responds to storm damage and cleanup

This was the third largest storm outage in KUB history.
KUB's response to the August 7th tornado
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many are calling last week’s storm one for the ages. It knocked out power for thousands, but within three days KUB, was able to restore all power.

On Thursday, KUB held a meeting and discussed the work they did to clean up after the storms and why 15 years of perfecting their Incident Command System prepared them for this historic storm.

John Williams told WVLT News this was the third largest storm outage in KUB history.

“August 7th storm was really devastating on our community, lots of high winds. The confirmed tornado was just devastating to a lot of customers, a lot of damage to homes, businesses, property and certainly utility lines,” said Williams.

Williams said this was the second most expensive storm we’ve had since the storm in 2011.

“A lot of clean up required a lot of things that went into it, a lot of manual work but by the numbers about 81 poles broken, about 66 transformers damaged and then in total a little over 1,900 unique repair jobs. By that those are just individual work locations where we had to repair lines, poles transformers, or a lot of the above debris from trees,” Williams said.

Around 75,000 customers experienced power outages. Williams said they were flooded with calls from more than 50,000 of their customers.

In the meeting, KUB said that their website and app went down with all the traffic the sites were getting but they were still able to communicate with their customers.

“A lot of thanks goes out to our customers for their patience and their understanding of all that went into a storm of this magnitude. Our employees, the constructers, the off-system crews that came and their families. They gave them a better part of their week to help us get through this so we greatly appreciate that,” said Williams.

Williams said, if it wasn’t for the timing of the storm hitting on a Monday, he believed it would’ve taken much longer than three days to fix everything. They were able to get KUB crews and other system agencies out to help pretty much immediately.

“We weren’t anticipating it being the magnitude it was. I don’t think anyone foresaw the tornado so when that happened, obviously we went into emergency operation as we do, we called in folks immediately,” said Williams.

