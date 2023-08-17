Limited rain chances and gradually heating back up after today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mild temperatures continue for several days. One weak system brings us more clouds stray rain, but then we’ll starting heating back up and crank up the humidity for a heat wave into next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear this morning, with areas of fog. Temperatures are nice and comfortable thanks to that lower humidity, as we start the day in the mid to upper in the higher elevations, and low 60s in the Valley.

We have a nice Thursday, with a high of 84 degrees, which is several degrees below average for Knoxville. It’s a mostly sunny day, with mild humidity for now. We also have a good breeze out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Tonight starts out mostly clear, but we’ll see a partly cloudy sky with a stray shower middle of the night to the early morning. We’ll start Friday around 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a stray shower as a weak front moves through. We will still be just below average at 85 degrees.

This weekend comes with gradual heating, from mid 80s Saturday to around 90 degrees Sunday. It’s a mostly sunny weekend, and the humidity levels are still low enough for mild mornings through Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, three or more days of 90 degrees or greater is a heat wave and that’s what we’re seeing for next week! Another weak front can bring stray rain to our area Monday to Tuesday, so it’s a hot and mostly dry stretch ahead!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.