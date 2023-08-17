Missing Sevier Co. man found dead
John Hancock, 55, was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a Sevier Co. man was found dead Friday.
John Robert Hancock, 55, was last seen on Sunday riding his blue Polaris all-terrain vehicle. SCSO officials said he was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Hancock on Thursday.
Hancock had a history of heart trouble and a prior history of stroke, according to SCSO officials.
“We would like to offer condolences to his family and friends,” officials said.
