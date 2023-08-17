Missing Sevier Co. man found dead

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a Sevier Co. man was found dead Friday.

John Robert Hancock, 55, was last seen on Sunday riding his blue Polaris all-terrain vehicle. SCSO officials said he was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Hancock on Thursday.

Hancock had a history of heart trouble and a prior history of stroke, according to SCSO officials.

“We would like to offer condolences to his family and friends,” officials said.

SEVIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC'S HELP TO LOCATE A MISSING MAN. JOHN ROBERT HANCOCK WAS LAST... Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.