Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City police said Thursday.

Investigators have not determined a motive, Sgt. Gary Knight said.

“They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Knight said. “Sometimes we just never know. Nobody seems to have seen it coming. If they did, no one alerted us.”

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday night at the family’s home, Knight said.

Police say Ruben Armendariz shot and killed 29-year-old Cassandra Flores, 9-year-old Hillary Armendariz, 5-year-old Damaris Armendariz, and 2-year-old Matias Armendariz.

Knight described the couple as married but separated, and it was not clear if the father was living at the home when the shooting took place.

Knight said police have never been called to a domestic disturbance at the home before, and Ruben Armendariz’s only legal infraction appears to be a traffic violation in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
City of Knoxville officials are looking to secure $20 million from the state to go towards the...
‘Worse before it gets better’ | State officials debate new Knoxville bridge versus mental health, homeless infrastructure
Cheryl L. Bodily, 34, was indicted Aug. 9 on first-degree murder charges and two counts of...
Rutherford County woman indicted in death of child
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires

Latest News

A large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour at a tourist destination on the...
Take a Look: Bystanders rescue child swept off pier by wave
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Coast Guard leads East Tennessee responder training on Knoxville’s riverside
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while...
NASCAR driver charged with DWI, records show