‘Our kids deserve better’ | Statewide bus tour stops in East Tennessee

Our kids deserve better bus tour stops in Maryville to discuss gun regulations
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Gov. Bill Lee set up an agenda for the upcoming special legislative session, Tennessee lawmakers, gun reform advocates and concerned citizens took to the road to discuss the issue at hand: gun control.

State Representative John Ray Clemmons (D) spoke to citizens in Maryville regarding gun control and how he wanted the people to be heard for this upcoming legislative session in Nashville.

“I think at the end of the day, they’re going to adopt new rules, they’re going to assign new committees, they’ll appoint whoever they want on those committees and who they don’t,” Clemmons said. “We just have to play with them. Whatever rules they choose and do our best to make our voices heard and the people of Tennessee’s voices heard.”

Citizens have gathered on the bus tour to speak on the topic and give their support as it goes on.

“When you are constantly putting kids in closets to prepare for the inevitable of somebody at some point coming in, then you are doing more damage to our kids,” said Patti Young, a local resident.

While views and political parties may differ, one thing people agreed on is that children deserve better, and that is what this bus tour has been promoting.

“This is preventable. We need to do everything we can to protect our children because our kids deserve better,” Clemmons said.

The special session will take place on Aug. 21, in Nashville, Tenn.

