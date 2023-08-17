Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Big business moving into Pigeon Forge is putting a spotlight on how much change is coming to the area. The latest attraction coming to the area is The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family entertainment center with the world’s largest selection of Crayola products.

Add that to a list of more attractions the city’s tourism director Leon Downey isn’t ready to announce just yet.

“This is something totally different, our research tells us that families like coming here because of the scenic view and the attractions that we have,” Downey said.

Inside the Old Mill, operations still run like it did almost two centuries ago. Their story is a true test of time as it is the longest running business along the Parkway. They’ve had to keep up with the times as 80 family attractions and counting continue to be built around the property.

“Who else has a mill that provides the grains, the flower used to cook with,” historian Jimmy Proffiet said. “We need to be ready for the customers. We’re always looking up what we do to get their attention, like family activities.”

The growth is bringing in some concerns, including traffic and whether the slow housing market will support the people possibly moving in to fill hundreds of more jobs? Additionally, some have said they believe the character of the once farm-filled area is being stripped away.

“People tell us they feel like it’s a welcoming community, a small community,” Downey said.

T-Dot expects the Jake Thomas connector will take tourists straight to the Pigeon Forge Parkway and Veterans Boulevard by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.