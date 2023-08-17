Shelby County DA drops dozens of cases worked by former officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that dozens of criminal cases worked by the five former Memphis police officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder are now dropped.

The DA’s office began reviewing the former officers’ active cases following their indictments. In total, about 100 cases were reviewed.

According to the DA’s office, about 12 of those cases had charges lowered; three or four were referred to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee because of allegations of excessive force; and between 30 and 40 of those cases were dismissed.

“As in any such case, the primary consideration is concern about the credibility as witnesses of discharged officers.”

Shelby County District Attorney's Office

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, 2023, three days after a confrontation with police put him in the hospital.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon, official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, and aggravated assault - act in concert.

All five former officers are due in court Friday for a hearing based on their various motions to separate each trial. The Shelby County DA’s office says it will oppose the severance.

This is a developing story.

