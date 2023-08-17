TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Sevier Co. man

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

John Robert Hancock, 55, was last seen on Sunday riding his blue Polaris all-terrain vehicle. SCSO officials said he was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Hancock on Thursday.

Hancock has a history of heart trouble and a prior history of stroke, according to SCSO officials.

Anyone who sees Hancock or knows where he may be can contact SCSO at 865-453-4668 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

