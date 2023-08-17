TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Sevier Co. man

John Hancock, 55, was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.
John Hancock, 55, was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

John Robert Hancock, 55, was last seen on Sunday riding his blue Polaris all-terrain vehicle. SCSO officials said he was last seen heading into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Hancock on Thursday.

Hancock has a history of heart trouble and a prior history of stroke, according to SCSO officials.

Anyone who sees Hancock or knows where he may be can contact SCSO at 865-453-4668 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

SEVIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC'S HELP TO LOCATE A MISSING MAN. JOHN ROBERT HANCOCK WAS LAST...

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
City of Knoxville officials are looking to secure $20 million from the state to go towards the...
‘Worse before it gets better’ | State officials debate new Knoxville bridge versus mental health, homeless infrastructure
Cheryl L. Bodily, 34, was indicted Aug. 9 on first-degree murder charges and two counts of...
Rutherford County woman indicted in death of child

Latest News

Isolated sprinkles Friday but the sunshine and lower humidity continue
Isolated sprinkles Friday but the sunshine and lower humidity continue
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
Flatrock Motorsports starts the paving of 3.5-mile track
On-site paving begins for private motorsports track in Cumberland County
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Coast Guard leads East Tennessee responder training on Knoxville’s riverside