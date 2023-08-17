Tennessee’s Milton looks sharp in second scrimmage

Vols lose pair of freshman to injury
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 07, 2021 - Quarterback Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 07, 2021 - Quarterback Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers during practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Led by sixth-year senior quarterback Joe Milton III, Tennessee’s up-tempo offense started fast with a touchdown on its first drive as the Volunteers wrapped up their second scrimmage of preseason camp on Wednesday in Neyland Stadium.

”He was really accurate with the football, really decisive and been a really good decision maker,” said head coach Josh Heupel of Milton. He’s been in control of protections for the most part. We have continued to push their hand on that side of it.”

Milton led Tennessee’s first-team offense down the field vs. the first-team defense, and the drive culminated with a Jaylen Wright touchdown run. Wright, who had a strong finish to the 2022 season, is having a strong camp so far.

That’s some great news about UT’s QB-1, but the news not so good though regarding a pair of talented freshmen. Injuries suffered just this week will force defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby and running back Desean Bishop to miss an extended amount of time.

WVLT media partner volquest.com reports that Weathersby will miss the entire season with a hip injury.

Coach Heupel said Bishop, a two-time Mr. Football from Karns, could be back in a couple months after suffering an ankle injury.

Thursday is an off day for UT, which returns to the practice field for back-to-back practices on Friday and Saturday at Haslam Field.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

