Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash

The driver, who has not been identified, was reportedly exiting from I-75 Wednesday just before midnight onto 321 when they went onto the shoulder of the exit.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tractor-trailer driver in Loudon County is now facing a DUI charge after crashing and overturning their vehicle, according to the Lenoir City Police Department.

The driver, who has not been identified, was reportedly exiting from I-75 Wednesday just before midnight onto 321 when they went onto the shoulder of the exit.

“The driver overcorrected and the vehicle flipped over on it’s left side,” LCPD officials said.

That truck was carrying beauty supplies, KCPD added, and the driver was charged with driving under the influence.

