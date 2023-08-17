Wanted man arrested in connection to Bebo’s Cafe murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in May was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ | Knoxville man wanted for death of woman after shooting at Bebo’s Cafe

Jaheim Houston was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Watauga Avenue.

Houston was wanted in connection to a shooting after police found a woman, identified as Destiny Jones, 24, shot near a car crash site on Alcoa Highway on May 15.

It is believed that Jones was hit by shots fired in Bebo’s Cafe, according to Knoxville police. Medical examiners ruled that she died as a result of the blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

Houston was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.