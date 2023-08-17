Wanted man arrested in connection to Bebo’s Cafe murder

An arrest was made following a deadly shooting at Bebo’s Cafe in May, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
An arrest was made following a deadly shooting at Bebo’s Cafe in May, according to officials...
An arrest was made following a deadly shooting at Bebo’s Cafe in May, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in May was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ | Knoxville man wanted for death of woman after shooting at Bebo’s Cafe

Jaheim Houston was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Watauga Avenue.

Houston was wanted in connection to a shooting after police found a woman, identified as Destiny Jones, 24, shot near a car crash site on Alcoa Highway on May 15.

It is believed that Jones was hit by shots fired in Bebo’s Cafe, according to Knoxville police. Medical examiners ruled that she died as a result of the blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

Houston was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor says all of Tellico Plains facing flooding
Tellico Plains water restored after flooding, schools closed Wednesday
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023
Former Fulton High School Coach Bob Black passed away on Monday.
East Tennessee coaching legend passes away, funeral arrangements announced
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Ben tracks an inbound heat wave
Staying sunny with slightly warmer temperatures
Despite recurring issues, TWRA can't require bear-proof dumpsters.
‘Bears are looking for one thing, and that’s food’ | Trash issues cause bear cub death, TWRA says
Food truck gets as hot as 115 degrees inside on some warm days.
Truckin’ in the heat | How one man manages working in a food truck at 115 degrees
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires