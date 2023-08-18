Annual LMU Women of Service fashion show gives back to students

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lincoln Memorial University’s Women of Service Fashion Show kicked off Thursday night.

LMU’s Women of Service organization raises money and creates scholarships for students. They also organize food pantries on and off campus. They’ve provided more than a dozen scholarships to women to continue their education.

The event featured more than a dozen local businesses with about 300 people attending at Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate.

