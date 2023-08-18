Bridal Showcase in Sevierville

The Smoky Mountain Wedding Association is hosting a showcase of the Smokies for brides to be.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are planning a wedding you may want to check out the bridal showcase happening in Sevierville on Tuesday.

You can reach brides and make connections at the Smoky Mountain Wedding Association Bridal Showcase. It’s happening at Wildflower Events Center in Sevierville.

It will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. You can register for the event ahead of time on Facebook.

Smoky Mountain Wedding Association
Smoky Mountain Wedding Association
Bridal Showcase
Bridal Showcase(WVLT)

