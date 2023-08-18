Burger Master is a burger and shake favorite for both tourists and Townsend locals

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is a tradition for many visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park through Townsend: visiting Burger Master for a burger and shake.

You can still spot the Burger Master drive-in from a distance because of its signature A-frame building and giant ice cream cone on top.

The Burger Master been in Townsend since 1967, serving up all kinds of delicious treats from burgers to flurries.

“The Smoky Burger is actually one of our most popular menu items. It’s savory and delicious; you can’t miss with that one. We also have our flurry here, which is another one of our staples and another one of our most popular items,” said Bri Sproles.

A lot of people will come by for the ice cream and skip next door to do some tubing.

“Tubing and burgers and ice cream. That kind of all goes hand in hand. They go well together,” said Sproles.

The Burger Master was one of Townsend’s first restaurants. Now along with River Rat Tubing you can rent a riverside cabana.

“We now have new riverside cabana rentals. You rent them for the day enjoy and they’re walking distance from here so you can grab a bite and then bring it back to your cabana,” said Sproles.

