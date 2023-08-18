Coasting into the weekend with sunny warmth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re moving into the weekend with sunshine and warmth. Thankfully we’ll have the lower humidity stick around a little while longer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For the rest of your Friday look for a mix of sun and clouds heading into sunset and temperatures eventually fall back into the mid 70s through the evening.

We’ll wake up on Saturday with patches of fog and temperatures near 60. A mix of clouds and sunshine is the story of the day. We’ll be in the low 80s for he afternoon and light breeze will make it feel pretty nice.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday, we’ll increase the warmth a bit, but we keep away the rain. Sunday, we’ll have a high reaching near 91.

We’re warming up through the middle of next week with temperatures getting back into the mid 90s by Wednesday. The sunshine stays with us as well with only a few limited rain chances for the entire week.

