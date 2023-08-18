Dolly Parton releases ‘Let It Be’ cover featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr

Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood also joined in, playing guitar and percussion respectively.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has released another proven hit, this time featuring two special surprise guests: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. She and the two Beatles covered McCartney’s famous song “Let It Be.”

Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood also joined in, playing guitar and percussion respectively.

“I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?” Dolly said in an announcement on Twitter.

You can take a listen here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
KFD has fire under control
Person, dog die in Knoxville house fire, fire department says

Latest News

Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to...
East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that rail industry firm will move its headquarters to Charlotte.
Photo-sharing website powers train disaster maps
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the weekend starts off mild then heats back up!
Stray rain to sunshine and a cooler night
Pride of the Southland Band practicing marching to Neyland Stadium Friday morning
Pride of the Southland Band practicing marching to Neyland Stadium Friday morning