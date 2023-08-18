Dolly Parton releases ‘Let It Be’ cover featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has released another proven hit, this time featuring two special surprise guests: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. She and the two Beatles covered McCartney’s famous song “Let It Be.”

Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood also joined in, playing guitar and percussion respectively.

“I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?” Dolly said in an announcement on Twitter.

Does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when @ringostarrmusic joined in on drums, @peterframpton on guitar and @MickFleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how… pic.twitter.com/is2qsMgM5X — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 18, 2023

You can take a listen here.

