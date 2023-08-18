East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman is giving back to Knox County’s homeless population by providing backpacks full of resources. Cheryl Sutton, the creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources, puts different non-perishable foods, hygiene products and other necessities in the bags for homeless people.

“I’ve had family members that have had addiction issues and have been homeless at times, so it would mean a lot to me if someone would have given them some food, toiletries or a toothbrush. That would mean a lot to me,” Sutton said.

Sutton has asked people in the community to donate some non-perishable foods and bottles of water to her cause. She said it is what she needs the most before putting the backpacks together Sunday. She also wants to stress providing harm reduction resources and Narcan.

“The generous people in the community have been donating supplies and some people send money for me to buy the supplies myself to make the backpacks up,” Sutton said.

She said Narcan helped save her son’s life when he overdosed, and she wants to continue protecting those who need it.

It’s not winter time yet, but Sutton would also like some winter gear to help provide for homeless people before it gets cold.

“The socks, gloves and hats don’t have to be new. They can be gently used; that’s fine too. The people that you give the backpacks to are pretty much just grateful for whatever they can get,” Sutton said.

She’s also working to make her organization, Knox County Red Book of Resources, a non-profit by the end of the year. Anyone who would like to donate supplies can find more information on her cause here.

