East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community

Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to homeless
Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to homeless
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman is giving back to Knox County’s homeless population by providing backpacks full of resources. Cheryl Sutton, the creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources, puts different non-perishable foods, hygiene products and other necessities in the bags for homeless people.

“I’ve had family members that have had addiction issues and have been homeless at times, so it would mean a lot to me if someone would have given them some food, toiletries or a toothbrush. That would mean a lot to me,” Sutton said.

Sutton has asked people in the community to donate some non-perishable foods and bottles of water to her cause. She said it is what she needs the most before putting the backpacks together Sunday. She also wants to stress providing harm reduction resources and Narcan.

“The generous people in the community have been donating supplies and some people send money for me to buy the supplies myself to make the backpacks up,” Sutton said.

She said Narcan helped save her son’s life when he overdosed, and she wants to continue protecting those who need it.

It’s not winter time yet, but Sutton would also like some winter gear to help provide for homeless people before it gets cold.

“The socks, gloves and hats don’t have to be new. They can be gently used; that’s fine too. The people that you give the backpacks to are pretty much just grateful for whatever they can get,” Sutton said.

She’s also working to make her organization, Knox County Red Book of Resources, a non-profit by the end of the year. Anyone who would like to donate supplies can find more information on her cause here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
KFD has fire under control
Person, dog die in Knoxville house fire, fire department says

Latest News

Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to...
East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the weekend starts off mild then heats back up!
Stray rain to sunshine and a cooler night
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox County Schools alerting parents to communication issues
The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators determined it was due to a domestic...
Man facing arson charge in Knoxville fire