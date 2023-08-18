Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center keeps history alive in Townsend

The Heritage Center connects visitors to the Smokies way of life before the National Park.
The event will offer activities for the whole family.
By Brittany Tarwater and William Puckett
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - While exploring East Tennessee and the Peaceful Side of the Smokies, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center allows visitors the opportunity to learn about the history of the region.

At the center, people can visit the historic village, take part in exhibits and galleries and also experience educational programs.

From tours of the National Park, Cades Cove and more, the center brings to life what existed in East Tennessee before the founding of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Fifteen buildings come to life on the property to give background and show how life was a decade ago in the hills of Blount and Sevier counties.

Some artifacts in the center stretch some 10,000 years old.

