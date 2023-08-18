Halls’ second half push leads Red Devils past Campbell Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After trailing 14-10, at the half, the Halls defense stepped up over the final 24 minutes of play.

Interceptions from Michael Harrup and Manny Noe led to touchdown runs from Amari Lethgo and Marcus Moore to turn a 4-point Red Devil deficit into a 10-point Red Devil lead.

A short field goal from Owen Taylor extended the lead to 27-14.

Two more touchdowns added to the Red Devil lead late, as Halls came out on top 41-14, winning the second half 31-0.

After taking an early 3-0 lead, the Halls defense was unable to slow down Landen Hensley and the Cougars in the first quarter. Hensley punched in the first touchdown of the season on a zone read to give Campbell Co. a 7-3 advantage.

In a sign of things to come for the remainder of the evening, the Halls defense forced a turnover on downs on fourth and goal early in the second quarter to keep the score 7-3.

From there, the Red Devil ground game came alive. Kameron Bates, who stuffed the Cougars’ fourth down attempt scored the Devils’ first touchdown of the year to give Halls a 10-7 lead.

In a back and forth affair, Hensley used his legs for his second score of the half, in what would end up being the Cougars’ final score of the evening to give them a 14-10 lead.

Halls starts the year 1-0, for the first time since 2020. Campbell County has now lost back to back season openers for the first time since the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

The Red Devils will travel to Gibbs next week, while the Cougars take on Fulton at home.

