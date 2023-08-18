Knox County Schools alerting parents to communication issues

Knox County Schools IT Department is working on the issue to find a resolution.
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools is alerting parents of issues with communication affected by a problem with the system’s internet connectivity.

The mass alert was sent to parents just before 7:30 a.m. Friday. The problem is impacting access to email across the school district. Officials did say that the phones are working if parents need to contact a school.

The Knox County Schools IT Department is working on the issue to find a resolution.

