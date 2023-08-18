Knoxville doctor runs Townsend attraction aimed at exhibiting beauty of Smoky Mountains

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Sarah Callahan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many know Janice Fillmore as a long-time Knoxville doctor, but after seeing patients for 34 years, Fillmore took on a new challenge. She became the driving force behind one of Townsend’s most beautiful attractions: The Lily Barn.

“I wanted to open a garden in the Smoky Mountains where people could actually see the beauty of East Tennessee,” Fillmore said.

The Lily Barn includes a hillside of 10,000 lilies that bloom from spring through mid-summer, a historic barn and an all-season pavilion.

Fillmore said she enjoys hosting special events at The Lily Barn and encouraged others to take up gardening as a hobby.

“They’ve shown that if you spend three hours a week even outside in a garden or nature that you live longer,” Fillmore said. “It kind of just brings an inner peace to you and lowers your blood pressure and you can forget your cares for a while.”

The Lilly Barn is open seven days a week. You can learn more here.

