Knoxville police investigating after two officers shot at, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville Police Department officers were shot at late Thursday night while patrolling in the Western Heights area, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Friday. The incident is under investigation.

The possible attempted shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday as the two officers, in full uniform, were patrolling in an unmarked cruiser, Erland said. The two officers were near the Beaumont Avenue and McSpadden Street intersection when a heavy-set Black male with dreadlocks shot at them from a maroon car, Erland said.

Neither of the officers were hit by the shots.

“It is incredibly fortunate and only by the grace of God that one of our officers was not injured or killed last night,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “This act of extreme, unprompted violence and complete disregard for human life won’t be tolerated. We will deploy all of our resources to find those responsible for this and bring them to justice.”

Those with information are being asked to call 865-215-7165.

