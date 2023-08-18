Knoxville woman arrested for attacking minors, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police have charged Allison Coronado, 35, for attacking two minors after they got off of their school bus, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News Friday.

The incident happened Tuesday, law enforcement officials said. Coronado was accompanied by a minor as they waited in their car for the school bus to arrive on Willow Bluff Circle in Knox County, the report said. The report went on to say that Coronado and the minor both got out of the car and attacked two children after they exited the school bus and began walking down the street. One of the victims also had braids pulled out of her hair by the attackers, according to the report.

Police reported that one of the victim’s mothers ended up breaking up the fight, prompting Coronado and the other suspect to leave the scene by car before law enforcement charged Coronado with assault.

