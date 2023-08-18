Little Arrow Resort brings ‘glamping’ to life

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Townsend is often where people go to escape the hustle and bustle of the outside world.

At The Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, that way of life is slowed down to experience a different way of getting in the outdoors.

“We’ve really become the location for people to come and just stay,” said Cassie Haley, chief operating and marketing officer of Little Arrow Outdoor Resort.

Little Arrow offers RV hookups, tent spots, cabins, tiny homes and glamping, a form of camping that’s taken off.

“So glamping, which is glamorous camping, we have 10 glamping tents,” said Haley.

Little Arrow said they’ll grocery shop for people staying on the property and even watch pets if customers are gone for the day.

On top of the glamping tent, the 17 tiny homes at Little Arrow bring a home-like feel to an outdoor stay.

“A little different from the glamping tent, this tiny home gives you a little feel of home here,” said Haley.

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort was named USA Today’s Best Glamping location.

It also boasts a spa, pool and pavilion and access to the river for tubing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.