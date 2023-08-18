The Magic of Jason Hudy comes to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new show in Pigeon Forge that’ll have you take a double look, thinking, “did I see that?”

Jason Hudy has performed more than 10,000 magic shows around the world and now takes the stage in Pigeon Forge.

He’s at the Mountain of Entertainment Theater. He’s performed on national TV shows, including The Late Show on CBS.

Hudy combines large-scale illusions, close-up magic, sleight-of-hand tricks and imagination to form the show “Illusionation!, The Magic of Jason Hudy.” Hudy’s “Illusionation” show includes magic, music, comedy and audience participation to make each show unique.

He said it was a dream while vacationing in Pigeon Forge to one day take the stage here to share magic with everyone.

“I want people to walk away not so much seeing a magic show, but feeling some magic for themselves in terms of magic can happen every day in our lives when we see a beautiful mountain in the distance or we have a delicious piece of food and it makes us feel happy,” said Hudy.

Currently “Illusionation” is on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Reservations are required by calling the theater’s box office at (865) 245-4FUN (4386).

A new magic show can be found on the Pigeon Forge Parkway at the Mountain of Entertainment Theater. (Mountain of Entertainment Theater)

