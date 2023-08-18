Man facing arson charge in Knoxville fire

By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department has announced that a Knoxville man has been charged with setting an apartment fire.

Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks with KFD said that crews were called to a fire intentionally set in an apartment at 2105 Ridgebook Dr. in West Knoxville on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators determined it was due to a domestic situation, KFD said.

Wilbanks said that the suspect, 32-year-old Ronnie Jowers, was located in the Western Heights area on Jourolman Avenue and arrested after a brief chase. Jowers was charged with aggravated arson and evading arrest.

In court records, investigators said the apartment was in a complex housing multiple families at the time of the fire.

Jowers is scheduled to appear before a Knox County judge on Monday, Aug. 21.

